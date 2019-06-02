

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s Transit Union is trying a new tactic to get pay and benefit for its workers.

Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 says starting Monday there will be a ban on all voluntary overtime for its members.

Therefore, staff will be restricted from signing up for any additional overtime for the indefinite future.

Union president Aleem Chaudhary says some staff like working overtime and others don’t.

“Right now I’ve not had any complaints about stopping the overtime, they said they demanded we put a ban on the overtime,” said Chaudhary.

The Union says the ban does not apply to operators on buses that are late.

Last month, drivers were directed by the union not to inforce or inform riders about fares as part of a job action connected to ongoing contract talks.

Transit workers have been without a contract since January. The union represents over fourteen hundred transit workers.

In a statement to CTV News the city of Winnipeg said:

“It’s premature to comment on the operational impact an ATU labour disruption may have, and how it may affect Transit’s thousands of daily users. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves and act accordingly to minimize any potential disruption to Transit service due to an ATU labour disruption.”

“We will be requesting that the province appoint a conciliator so that we can conclude these negotiations,” the city added.