WINNIPEG -- Travel Company Sunwing has donated meals, included breakfast items, hot sandwiches and pizzas to Winnipeg’s Lighthouse Mission.

"As a family-run business, we know what it means to look out for one another during moments of need, and as Canadians it is our responsibility to help and support each other in any way we can," said Jacqueline Grossman, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communication at Sunwing.

Beverly Ajtay, operations manager for Lighthouse Mission, said the much needed donations couldn’t have come at a better time. Since the start of COVID-19, Ajtay said the mission had to close the dining room and offer meals-to-go. In the past, Lighthouse had set meal times, often feeding 300 people a day.

“We have nearly doubled the number of meals we are handing out in recent weeks as we have changed the way we serve meals to meet the needs of the community we serve, and encourage social distancing," said Ajtay.

To help with social distancing and reduce line-ups community members can pick up a meal any time. They have also marked the appropriate distance and have signs posted reminding people to stay six feet (two meters) apart.

In a press release Sunwing said it has partnered with the Second Harvest food rescue organization.

“During this crisis in particular, when so many people are at risk of going hungry, we can’t afford to let food go to waste,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest.

They donated over 46,000 meals to 17 different Canadian communities. After all flights were canceled to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Sunwing said it directed all unused inflight meals to Canadians in need.

“We know Canadians are worried about their health and safety, but they shouldn’t have to worry about putting food on the table. Working with an incredible organization like Second Harvest gives us the opportunity to continue to help Canadians even as our operations are temporarily suspended,” said Stephen Hunter, CEO of Sunwing Travel Group.