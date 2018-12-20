With travellers flocking to James Richardson International Airport, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, also known as CATSA, is reminding travellers of what items they can and cannot bring through security.

Winnipeg Airports Authority expects to see 15,000 people pass through on Dec. 20 and another 15,000 on Dec. 21.

It said the stretch right after Christmas is also expected to be busy, with 16,000 people heading through the airport on Dec. 27 and 28.

CATSA is asking passengers not to bring wrapped presents in carry on bags, as security screening agents will often have to unwrap them, subsequently slowing down the security line.

Christmas crackers are an all-together no no according to CATSA, as they’re not permitted in checked baggage or in carry ons due to the materials used to make them.

CATSA also highlighted snow globes as items that are regularly surrendered to screening agents, because they generally contain more than 100 ml of liquid.

With the legalization of cannabis, recreational users travelling within Canada can have 30 g of cannabis in checked and carry on luggage.

Things like bath salts, cooking salts and spice mixes that contain salt often fall under the inorganic powder category. CATSA said inorganic powders should not exceed 350 ml for carry on bags.