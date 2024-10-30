Travis Kelce sports Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey during podcast appearance

Travis Kelce traded up his Kansas City Chiefs jersey for a Winnipeg Blue Bombers one.

The tight end wore a number 8 Zach Collaros blue and gold jersey while recording the latest episode of his podcast, “New Heights.”

Collaros was roommates with both Travis and Jason Kelce at the Univeristy of Cincinnati. The Bomber even attended a Jan. 21 Chiefs game in the Kelce family box alongside Taylor Swift in Buffalo.

Screenshots of Kelce sporting the Bombers jersey quickly made the rounds on social media after the episode was released Wednesday.

The CFL posted a picture on its X page, commenting Collaros “looks a bit different here,” while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers commented “absolutely loving the outfit choice.”