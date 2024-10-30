WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Travis Kelce sports Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey during podcast appearance

    Travis Kelce is pictured in a Zach Collaros Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey in an Oct. 30 episode of his podcast "New Heights." (New Heights/YouTube) Travis Kelce is pictured in a Zach Collaros Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey in an Oct. 30 episode of his podcast "New Heights." (New Heights/YouTube)
    Share

    Travis Kelce traded up his Kansas City Chiefs jersey for a Winnipeg Blue Bombers one.

    The tight end wore a number 8 Zach Collaros blue and gold jersey while recording the latest episode of his podcast, “New Heights.”

     

    Collaros was roommates with both Travis and Jason Kelce at the Univeristy of Cincinnati. The Bomber even attended a Jan. 21 Chiefs game in the Kelce family box alongside Taylor Swift in Buffalo.

    Screenshots of Kelce sporting the Bombers jersey quickly made the rounds on social media after the episode was released Wednesday.

    The CFL posted a picture on its X page, commenting Collaros “looks a bit different here,” while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers commented “absolutely loving the outfit choice.”

