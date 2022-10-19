Treaty One Nation hosts mayoral forum with focus on Indigenous issues in Winnipeg

Several candidates running for Winnipeg's mayor showed up at a mayoral forum Tuesday night hosted by the Treaty One Nation.

This was the first Winnipeg mayoral forum hosted by the nation.

Seven of the 11 candidates attended, including Glen Murray, Jenny Motkaluk, Kevin Klein, Rana Bokhari, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Scott Gillingham and Shaun Loney.

Indigenous issues in the city were the focus of the forum and candidates were asked about homelessness in Winnipeg economic reconciliation, the relationship between the City of Winnipeg and the Treaty One Nation and the widening of Kenaston Boulevard and the work needed in the area.

Looking at homelessness, all candidates agreed more needs to be done to address the issue and said more housing needs to be provided in the city.

Bokhari and Motkaluk looked at the option of derelict housing, while Gillingham, Klein and Ouellette said multiple government levels need to be involved including Indigenous leadership.

Murray wants to see more communication between the city and the organizations that run programs to help those dealing with homelessness, while Loney said the solutions need to be valued by all those involved for them to work.

Candidates called on more voices at the table to help with economic reconciliation, with Loney and Klein specifically focused on creating Indigenous economic zones and urban reserves.

Ouellette wants the city to use Indigenous youth as an asset and thinks there should be more Indigenous tourist opportunities.

All candidates also agreed that more communication needs to be happening more regularly between city hall and the mayor's office and Indigenous leadership.

Lastly, on Kenaston Boulevard, all candidates agreed the road needs to be expanded and the right plan needs to be put in place to do so, except for Loney who said other options to get vehicles off the road should be explored such as promoting more transit in the area and also include a tow truck to be at-the-ready to help address vehicles that aren't moving to alleviate traffic.

Following the event, Treaty One Chiefs addressed the importance of including Indigenous voices in the decision-making at city hall, saying Winnipeg can succeed with all of its residents being recognized by those in government.

"The history of our people, of our nations, of Treaty One, Canada. It's really important to recognize it, acknowledge it, learn it. And I am just really happy that we were able to organize this as Treaty One and have each and every one of you here today," said Chief Kyra Wilson of Long Plain First Nations.

"It is groundbreaking that we have mayoral candidates coming and find this forum is important to attend, no matter what the positions you have within the constituency that you seek. Reconciliation for us requires action," said Chief Gordon Bluesky of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation.

Chief Glenn Hudson of Peguis First Nation was also in attendance and thanked the candidates for sharing their visions for the city and how they view tackling Indigenous issues in and around Winnipeg.

The Treaty One Nation is made up of seven First Nations in the province, including Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, Long Plain First Nation, Peguis First Nation, Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, Sagkeeng First Nation, Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation and Swan Lake First Nation.

Winnipeg's new mayor will be decided on Oct. 26.