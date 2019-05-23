

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg’s insect control branch is beginning its tree pest caterpillar control program on Sunday.

The program will begin at 9:30 p.m. with insect management areas 10 and 11, made up of central St. Boniface, Dufresne, north St. Boniface, Tissot, Norwood east and Norwood west, and will target the spring and fall cankerworm and elm spanworm.

The city said this season’s spraying, which uses a substance called bacillus thuringiensis subspecies kurstaki (BTK), will take place from Sunday to Thursday during the evening, weather permitting.

The spraying will focus on boulevards, parks and cemeteries, where the insects are causing defoliation on the trees.

“Current surveillance information indicates that the tree pest caterpillar larvae are feeding on the leaves causing many small holes known as ‘shot hole’ damage,” said Ken Nawolsky, superintendent of insect control, in a news release.

“Winnipeggers can expect to see moderate defoliation in some parts of the city this May and June based on surveillance information.”

Residents can apply for a 30-metre buffer zone to exempt their property from the program by providing the city with ID that proves it’s their home.