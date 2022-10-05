Trees, safety, property taxes and addictions supports are the latest topics on the campaign trail
Idris Adelakun was once again on the campaign trail Wednesday with a pair of announcements of how he would improve the city if he is elected mayor.
His first topic was crime prevention, as he says demand surpasses resources for Winnipeg police.
“Violence in our wonderful city must be stopped before it begins. We need to assist the police strategically in addition to using force,” Adelakun said in a release.
He has outlined a five point plan for preventative tactics, including improving on preventing gang involvement, effective resource management, collaboration with stakeholders, restructuring the Winnipeg Police Board and addressing underlying issues.
As part of this plan, he wants to get youth more involved in initiatives that would engage and empower the community. He also wants to give cadets more opportunities to interact with police and respond to issues, which would give police more time to respond to crime-related matters.
He also wants to increase foot patrols in key parts of the city, call for a review of the police board and address social, family and poverty issues in the city.
Adelakun also unveiled a transit safety plan, so passengers and operators have a better experience on transit.
Firstly, he wants to have eight police officers assigned to monitor neighbourhoods that are prone to violence so they can easily respond to transit concerns.
He also wants more transit supervisors and cadets in these areas.
Adelakun also wants to extend the shield around a bus driver’s seat for enhanced safety.
He wants to see continued training for officers and supervisors as well as collaboration during their day-to-day work.
He also wants to offer offenders services to help them and address the social difficulties in the city.
Lastly, he wants the city to make performance data more available to the public every month and for longer-term goals, he wants to create a Winnipeg Transit Police Force.
Switching to Glen Murray, he unveiled his plan for a natural capital budget, which is designed to provide funding for planting and replacing trees.
“Trees must be treated as our most important urban infrastructure, and the best way to fight climate change and improve urban liveability,” he said in a release. A tree funding program will serve as the foundation of a natural capital budget that will grow over time with new funding sources.”
He said trees provide several benefits to the city such as reducing heating and energy bills to helping during extreme temperatures.
The budget would be funded through the sale of carbon offsets and credits as well as a portion of every dollar used for concrete and pavement-based projects would go towards the budget.
He also wants to develop a national coalition of Canadian cities to fund urban forestry and give residents and businesses the option to vote to make their neighbourhoods tree restoration zones.
“Our trees are invaluable resources that we must take care of now and in the future to ensure the healthy canopy we enjoy now will be there for future generations.”
Don Woodstock wants to tackle property tax problems in the city if he is elected mayor. He said he would freeze residential property assessments for the next eight years and have a 1.5 per cent property tax increase for four years and then freeze it for four years.
“Taxes today are 2.75 per cent plus taxes on utilities plus .8 per cent planned new tax hike equalling 3.5 per cent for the next 50 years – the highest in the nation. This is a corrupt funding model for our operating budget,” Woodstock said in a release.
Last on the campaign trail, Wednesday was Robert-Falcon Ouellette, who is wanting to deal with the addiction crisis in the city.
“To build the city we all want, we need to address one of the root causes of crime and homelessness in our city,” he said Wednesday in a release.
He said addiction is a mental health issue and must be treated as a public health issue, not by the justice system.
For his plan, he wants there to be more harm reduction resources available to “move addictions out of our back lanes and parks.”
He also wants Winnipeg to create a supervised safe consumption site, similar to what Calgary has. He noted a coordinated health services approach would need provincial government support but he said the city could start with a safe consumption site.
On top of the sites, he is calling for pharmaceutical alternatives so those people who are battling addictions aren’t searching for drugs elsewhere.
“If we want to reduce overdoses and overdose deaths there needs to be prescribed pharmaceutical alternatives.”
Ouellette said he would also work with both the provincial and federal governments to help provide more immediate support for people and he wants to see more ongoing support once treatment programs have been completed.
He also noted he would work with Indigenous governments to ensure those who need treatment and support receive it.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Canada should allow sale of foreign language-labelled children's medication in response to shortage, Conservatives say
The Conservatives are calling on the federal government to allow the importation and sale of foreign language-labelled versions of the same formulations of over-the-counter paediatric pain medication, in response to an ongoing nationwide shortage.
Feds ask court to dismiss $2.5 billion class-action lawsuit brought on by Black public servants
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought forward by a group of Black public servants, who allege discriminatory practices within the public service.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
Regina
-
Here's how much Sask.'s PST expansion is raising admission prices for art and culture events
Saskatchewan residents are paying more to attend live concerts, theatre performances and art gallery exhibitions following an expansion of the provincial sales tax.
-
Regina woman convicted of embezzling millions of dollars granted appeal, new trial ordered
A Regina woman who was convicted in 2019 for embezzling millions of dollars has been granted her appeal and a new trial has been ordered.
-
Man with ties to Moose Jaw currently at large: police
The Moose Jaw Police Service is advising the public of a safety concern, stemming from a wanted man with ties to the city.
Saskatoon
-
Police search for final suspect in Saskatoon woman's presumed death
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged two more people with first-degree murder in the presumed homicide of a missing woman.
-
James Smith Cree Nation man celebrates $1M lotto win
Following his $1 million lotto win, Rollins Head was in such a state of disbelief he checked his ticket at two different stores.
-
Sask. Parks extend camping reservations to fall, winter seasons
Saskatchewan Parks has extended camping reservations at 13 provincial parks, due to increased demand.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning gunshots in Sudbury’s west end; four people in custody
Four individuals are in custody following a weapons complaint in the city’s west end in the early morning hours.
-
Serious collision closes Sturgeon Falls roadway
Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in Sturgeon Falls.
-
Timmins police investigate sudden death
The criminal investigation division of the Timmins Police Service is on the scene of a residence in Porcupine where a body has been discovered.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Battle brewing: Holloway's stellar pre-season could force big roster decisions for Oilers
Dylan Holloway skated on a line with Connor McDavid Wednesday morning ahead of the Edmonton Oilers' preseason rematch against the Vancouver Canucks.
Toronto
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday. There are a few things businesses and consumers need to know.
-
Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. after threat about explosive device
A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. were evacuated Wednesday after police said they received information about a possible bomb threat.
-
TTC hit with lawsuits as employees allege workplace bullying, harassment
Insults, discrimination, mental distress and a lack of support from leadership – these are some of the claims brought forward by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees who say bullying and harassment have become commonplace in the publicly funded workplace.
Calgary
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.
-
Silver Star lands at Calgary's Air Force Museum of Alberta
It's a sleek looking jet with a matte-grey finish but it’s far from the technological wonders military pilots fly today.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
-
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Ottawa
-
City councillors in Ottawa may soon need to disclose personal relationships with staff
Ottawa city councillors may soon need to disclose personal relationships with city staff to the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Cornwall, Ont. developer taking city to court for denied permits, affecting affordable housing
A Cornwall developer says a dispute with the city has stopped construction on numerous projects in the downtown core, including a plan to build 200 affordable housing units by 2026.
-
Sutcliffe pledging to keep to a 2 to 2.5 per cent property tax cap if elected mayor of Ottawa
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe said Wednesday that he would hold property tax increases to between 2 and 2.5 per cent in the first two years of his term, if he is elected mayor of Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
'Distressed and exasperated': Prolonged power outages in N.S. and P.E.I. leaving residents exasperated
A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.
-
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
Multiple stations respond to barn fire east of Listowel
Three horses are dead after a large barn fire on Highway 86 between Listowel and Elmira.
-
Guelph man in custody for alleged murder now charged with attempted murder months earlier
The Guelph man already facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a July homicide has now been charged with attempted murder in a separate investigation.
Vancouver
-
Counter-protester says he was beaten at B.C. anti-vaccine rally
A B.C. man who has been counter-protesting anti-vaccine rallies every Saturday for months says things took a violent turn last week when he was shoved into traffic, had his head slammed into the pavement, and was repeatedly struck in the face.
-
New service lets travellers skip security line at Vancouver airport
There's a new way for travellers to skip the sometimes-lengthy security lineups at Vancouver International Airport.
-
Richmond, B.C., shooting victim identified as 21-year-old Toronto resident
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man killed in a targeted shooting in Richmond, B.C., Sunday night as a 21-year-old Toronto resident.
Vancouver Island
-
Escaped African cats kill domestic cat in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
The B.C. Conservation Officers Service (BCCOS) has confirmed that two African servals are on the loose in the Qualicum Beach area of Vancouver Island. The exotic cats have killed a domestic cat, according to the BC SPCA.
-
How to prevent avian flu? B.C. announces free seminars for Vancouver Island region
British Columbia's agriculture ministry is holding a series of seminars for poultry owners on Vancouver Island and Salt Spring Island, in an effort to help stop the spread of avian flu in the region.
-
Victoria police investigating after victim found with multiple stab wounds
Police in Victoria are looking for witnesses and surveillance images after someone was stabbed multiple times in the downtown core Wednesday.