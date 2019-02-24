

CTV Winnipeg





The Treherne Food Store was destroyed during a fire on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the Norfolk Treherne Fire Department, they were called to structure fire in Treherne, Man., where they were helped by fire departments from Rathwell, Holland and St. Leon.

Due to tough conditions caused by the weather and wind the Treherne Food Store was destroyed.

The fire department thanks everyone who helped.