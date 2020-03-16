WINNIPEG -- A 28-year-old man from Treherne, Man., is facing numerous firearms charges following a traffic stop last week.

According to a release, Portage la Prairie RCMP made the stop at 9:20 a.m. on March 12. During the stop, officers located a loaded .22 caliber pistol in the middle console of the vehicle. The man was arrested without incident.

Later that morning, RCMP executed a search warrant on a rural property near Treherne. During the search, RCMP seized 36 firearms, including four restricted firearms.

The man, who was not named, is facing six charges of unsafe storage of a firearm, along with five charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm or restricted weapon and importing/exporting of unauthorized weapons. The man is also facing charges of possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, along with one charge of possession of a restricted/prohibited weapon with ammo without a licence or registration.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Treherne is located approximately 126 kilometres west of Winnipeg.