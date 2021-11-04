Trevor Farley case moved to Nov. 29

WINNIPEG -

The case of a Winnipeg man accused of killing his parents and critically stabbing a Seven Oaks Hospital staff member has been moved to Nov. 29.

Trevor Robert Farley, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, 73-year-old Judy Swain, second-degree murder in the death of his father, 73-year-old Stuart Farley and attempted murder in the attack at the hospital.

Evan Roitenberg, Farley’s lawyer, appeared in court Thursday on the matter. The details discussed in the hearing can’t be reported due to a court-ordered publication ban.

Farley was arrested at Seven Oaks Hospital on the afternoon of Oct. 27 when the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a stabbing at the hospital that resulted in a staff member, a woman in her sixties, suffering critical injuries. The staff member has been identified as Candyce Szkwarek. Police said on Monday she was in stable condition but remains in hospital.

Earlier on Oct. 27 RCMP officers doing a well-being check found Farley’s mother dead at her farm home south of the city near New Bothwell, Man.

Officers learned a suspect may be headed to Winnipeg and alerted the WPS. Winnipeg police then determined the suspect may be near Seven Oaks Hospital and while officers were heading there, they were called to the stabbing.

RCMP found Stuart Farley dead at his Toronto Street home during the evening of Oct. 27, when they went to notify him Swain, his ex-wife, had been found dead.

Investigators believe the three incidents all happened on the same day.

Police said Monday they believe Stuart Farley was killed first, followed by Judy Swain and then the attack at the hospital.

Trevor Farley wasn’t on shift at the time of the hospital attack but is a registered nurse at Seven Oaks Hospital who was in good standing with The College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba.

The college has said it is now evaluating the information surrounding the matter to determine the best and most appropriate course of action.

None of the charges against Farley have been tested in court.