Trial begins for men accused in migrants' deaths near Manitoba border crossing

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. -

Jury selection is underway in the trial of two men accused of smuggling migrants across the Canada-U. S. border.

Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel and Steve Shand are accused of being part of operation that brought people from India to Canada, then across the border from Manitoba to Minnesota.

One of the trips they are accused of taking part in saw a family from India -- a couple and two children -- die in a blizzard in January 2022, when the wind chill reached -35 C.

The men have pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to transport aliens causing serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, and the trial is scheduled to run five days.

A U.S. district court judge asked a pool of dozens of potential jurors about their views on immigration, law enforcement and other topics.

Two people raised their hands when asked whether they had strong opinions about the immigration system that might affect them.

One man raised his hand when the judge asked whether anyone had unpleasant experiences with immigrants.

Jurors were also asked whether they had worked in law enforcement, whether they have had bad experiences with law enforcement, where they get their news and other questions.

Prosecutors allege Patel co-ordinated with smugglers in Canada to have migrants dropped off near the border, where they would walk until they entered the United States and be picked up by Shand.

RCMP in Manitoba have not made any arrests north of the border but say their investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024