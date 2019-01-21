

CTV Winnipeg





The trial for the man accused of killing bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser begins on Monday.

Fraser died nearly two years ago on Feb. 14, 2017 after he was stabbed at the University of Manitoba during the final stop of his shift.

The bus driver had been trying to get the lone passenger off the bus when the attack occurred.

Brian Kyle Thomas was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a weapon and breach of probation.

Since Fraser’s death the city has been looking into a number of ways to improve bus driver safety, including a six-month safety shield pilot project.

Earlier this year, Winnipeg Transit released a report recommending that shields be installed on all 630 buses, which would come with a $3.15 million price tag.