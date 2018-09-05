Featured
Trial dates set for legal battle over wage freeze bill
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 10:53AM CST
The legal battle over the Pallister government’s two-year wage freeze bill won’t happen until late next year.
Trial dates have been set for Nov. 18 to Dec. 5 in 2019.
Manitoba’s public sector unions are challenging the proposed law arguing it undermines collective bargaining rights.
The province has said it’s necessary to help trim the deficit but has not yet passed the legislation first introduced in the Spring of 2017.