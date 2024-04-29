Trial for man accused of killing 4 Indigenous women in Winnipeg begins

The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to begin on Monday.

Jeremy Skibicki faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Rebecca Contois, Marcedes Myran, Morgan Harris and an unidentified victim who has been given the name Buffalo Woman or Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Contois’ partial remains were found at the Brady Road Landfill. It’s believed Myran’s and Harris’ remains could be in the Prairie Green Landfill, which has prompted calls for a search to be conducted. The location of Buffalo Woman’s remains has not been identified.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A full timeline of the Skibicki case can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.