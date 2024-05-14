WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Trial of Winnipeg serial killer expected to hear testimony from DNA expert

    Winnipeg court house
    The Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is expected to continue today with testimony from a DNA expert.

    Court has heard DNA from three of the four victims was found in Skibicki's home after police searched it in May 2022.

    Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for the slayings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified women Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

    His lawyers have said he killed the four Indigenous women but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

    Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the vulnerable women at homeless shelters.

    Video evidence of Skibicki with Harris at one of the city's shelters was shown in court on Monday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

