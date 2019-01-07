A jury trial started Monday morning for two men charged in the March 2017 death of 29-year-old Jeanenne Fontaine.

Christopher Brass and Jason Meilleur have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in Fontaine’s death.

Fontaine was found inside a burning home on Aberdeen Avenue.

She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot and exposed to fire, but later died.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Gerald Chartier instructed the jury this morning to make their decision based on the evidence and not out of sympathy, prejudice or fear.

The trial is scheduled to last for three weeks.