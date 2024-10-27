Trick-or-treaters flock to Winnipeg farmers' market

Trick-or-treaters were able to get a healthy dose of Halloween fun Saturday at a year-round farmers’ market all set up for spooky season.

St. Norbert Farmers’ Market in Winnipeg’s south end invited young children and families to participate in a number of events and festivities, including a rat scavenger hunt set up at various booths throughout the marketplace.

“We’ve got 75 vendors today selling fresh food, lots of stuff from the garden or from the fields, and a lot of processed, jarred, baked home goods,” said Danielle Mondor, St. Norbert Farmers’ Market executive director.

Kids could also take part in arts and crafts, a photo booth, and warm up by an outdoor bonfire.

Mondor said the spooktacular celebration is one of many events the market holds throughout the year.

“People are here for all sorts of reasons, so we try and meet the needs of a lot of different customer bases,” Mondor said. “If you’re looking for a thing to do, we always have stuff for families and kids at our market, because we know that it's a great place to hang out at a farmers market for the day.”

St. Norbert Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.