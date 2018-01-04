Featured
Truck collides with train at Fort Garry crossing
The damaged truck and a knocked over signal were left at the scene as investigators looked into the incident. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 4:52PM CST
A railway crossing in Fort Garry has reopened after a collision between a train and a pick-up truck.
The incident happened early Thursday afternoon on Chevrier Road, west of Hudson.
The damaged truck and a knocked over signal were left at the scene as investigators looked into the incident.
The train had proceeded on its way.
There's no word yet on injuries.