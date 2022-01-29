Truck convoy expected to roll into Winnipeg

A truck convoy is expected to roll into Winnipeg and meet at The Forks on Saturday in support of the cross-Canada freedom convoy in opposition of federal vaccine mandates.

About 20 people have gathered in front Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

That convoy passed through Winnipeg on Tuesday, and drew large crowds on both shoulders of Highway 1 in Headingley, just west of Winnipeg to show support.

The convoy was unable to stop as planned due to traffic concerns. RCMP officers were on scene throughout the rally and said in an email the convoy was 20 km long.

The national convoy arrived in Ottawa on Saturday where a crowd of protestors is growing, but remains peaceful.