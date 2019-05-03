

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service says it has seized over $15,000 cash, approximately 15 grams of cocaine, about 5.45 ounces of meth as well as four cellphones, two scales and packing materials following an impaired driving arrest Thursday.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. they received a call from a business in the Mission Industrial area about an intoxicated male who drove into a fence with a truck. Police say the man entered the business and left in the truck shortly after.

The truck was later involved in a collision in the area of St. Anne’s Road and Fermor Avenue. Police say he exchanged information before once again driving off.

At around 6:30 p.m. officers found the damaged truck at the back of an address in the 300 block of Marion Street. They say officers met with a passenger of the truck who told them the driver had left for his suite about 15 minutes earlier and was not answering his calls.

Officers went to the suite and found the door open. Inside the suite police say they found the alleged driver, unresponsive on the couch with cocaine and cash near him.

Police say they believe he was impaired by a drug and officers had to wake the man up before they arrested him.

After obtaining a search warrant for the suite, officers discovered multiple items including cocaine, meth and cash, which were all seized.

Michael Robert Labossiere, 25, is facing multiple charges for offences that include impaired driving and drug trafficking.

He was also processed on an outstanding warrant for the suspension of his parole and was detained in custody.