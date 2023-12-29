Truck driver from B.C. identified as Winnipeg homicide victim

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has identified a truck driver from British Columbia as the victim of a homicide in the city.

The investigation began on Dec. 23 when police received a missing person report about Farah Mohamud, 34, a long-distance truck driver from Delta, B.C. CTV Winnipeg previously reported that he came to Winnipeg for a delivery on Dec. 22 and was supposed to return home the next day.

On Dec. 26, police found his abandoned truck in the West Broadway neighbourhood.

Officers continued to investigate and found his body at an apartment in the first 100 block of Furby Street.

Mohamud’s family has been notified.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

SUSPECT LINKED TO HOSTAGE SITUATION

On Friday, the WPS announced that officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage at a Furby Street apartment.

The name of the suspect has not been released, but police said he was a 52-year-old man with an extensive criminal record. Police note that he was also a person of interest in Mohamud’s death.

