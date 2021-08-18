WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run nearly two weeks ago in downtown Winnipeg has been found.

An update, released Wednesday morning, said the driver of a five-tonne truck that struck and killed a woman in her 80s on Aug. 6 was identified.

Police said the traffic division is continuing to investigate the fatal crash. No charges were listed during Wednesday’s release.

The hit-and-run occurred on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Smith Street. Investigators said the woman was trying to cross Smith Street when she was hit and run over by a five-tonne truck heading east on Broadway.

The truck continued travelling north on Main Street.

Investigators said the truck was being driven north on Smith Street when it turned east onto Broadway and jumped the curb, hitting the woman.

The woman died from her injuries on Aug. 8.