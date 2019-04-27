

CTV Winnipeg





A 63-year-old man from Kelwood, Man. was killed in a single-vehicle crash while driving a truck tractor carrying anhydrous ammonia on Road 85 North at Provincial Road 262 in Minnedosa, Man. Saturday.

Minnedosa RCMP say they responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m.

Police believe the man was driving westbound on 85 North when he went through the intersection at PR 262 and drove into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The anhydrous ammonia being transported remained intact and did not leak in the collision, police said.

PR 262 between 3rd Street South East to 86 North was closed to traffic for several hours Saturday, while crews worked to clean up the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and continue to investigate.