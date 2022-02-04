Trucks rally at Manitoba Legislature

A line of semis, tractors and other vehicles is stretched across the front of the Manitoba Legislature on Broadway Friday morning.

Canadian and American flags and signs saying mandate freedom can be seen on location.

Memorial Boulevard is currently blocked at Broadway by protestor vehicles with other trucks, trailers and other vehicles parked elsewhere in the area, including on York Avenue and Osborne Street.

Assiniboine Avenue south of the legislative building has also been shut down with a sign saying it is for emergency traffic only.

A few protestors can also be seen with signs.

They are part of a planned protest in support of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa against vaccine mandates.

In a tweet Winnipeg police said traffic is being disrupted in the downtown area because of the arrival of the trucks. Drivers are advised to avoid the area south of Portage Avenue between Osborne and Donald Streets north of the Assiniboine River.

Police said on Thursday they are working with organizers of the convoy to ensure a peaceful event takes place that keeps the public safe, while also respecting the right to protest.

In anticipation of the event, Legislature staff were warned of the protest, which is expected to start a 9 a.m, and strongly encouraged to work from home.

One local business downtown closed on Friday because of the protest. In a tweet, Oh Doughnuts said they are being cautious and are closing their Broadway location for the day because of the protest.