Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will speak to reporters in Winnipeg Thursday, where it’s expected questions over photos and video of him wearing brownface or blackface makeup will take front and centre.

A report from Time magazine Wednesday included an image of the first of three instances of Trudeau wearing brownface or blackface makeup to surface in a single day.

The image, taken from a 2000-2001 yearbook from a private school Trudeau taught at, showed him in what he has since described as an Aladdin costume, wearing a turban and makeup to darken his face and hands.

CTV News later confirmed a second photo of Trudeau wearing the same costume and another image of him wearing blackface during a separate occasion -- a high school performance -– which the Liberal leader had admitted to doing and apologized for in response to the Time magazine report.

"It was something that I didn't think was racist at the time, but now I recognize it was something racist to do, and I'm deeply sorry," Trudeau told reporters Wednesday.

The third instance, shown in a video obtained by Global News, was another of Trudeau in blackface, and the Liberal Party confirmed it was him and said it was taken in the 1990s.

Read more on CTVNews.ca: Fallout from photos, video of Trudeau in brownface, blackface expected to be focus of day's campaigning

Trudeau is scheduled to be in Winnipeg’s Exchange District this afternoon, where he will take questions from media at 1:15 p.m. CT.

The Winnipeg stop won’t be a long one. Trudeau is scheduled to speak in Saskatoon at 6 p.m.

-With files from Rachel Aiello, CTV Ottawa News Bureau Online Producer.