Trudeau to attend Winnipeg Liberal donor event Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to speak at a Liberal donor appreciation event in Winnipeg Monday evening. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 7:18AM CST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to speak at a Liberal donor appreciation event in Winnipeg Monday evening.
He will start the day off in Nanaimo, B.C. for a community event, before coming to Winnipeg for the event at the Forks.
Trudeau will also address the media and is expected to speak about the SNC-Lavalin scandal.