Trudeau to visit Manitoba on Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit Manitoba on Wednesday as he promotes the government’s new budget.

As part of his visit to the province, the prime minister will meet with Winnipeg students on Wednesday morning to highlight measures from the 2023 budget. He is also set to make an announcement on budget measures to help build a clean economy. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the announcement at 10:50 a.m.

In the afternoon, Trudeau is scheduled to celebrate Passover with members of the Jewish community, and take part in a town hall with trade workers and apprentices. He will end his time in Winnipeg with a meeting with Mayor Scott Gillingham.

The federal government unveiled its budget at the end of last month, focusing on a clean economy and measures to help Canadians deal with inflation.