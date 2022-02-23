Trudy Schroeder to represent NDP in Fort Whyte by-election

The Manitoba NDP have Trudy Schroeder running in Fort Whyte for the upcoming by-election.

On Schroeder's campaign page, it says she has lived in the area for decades and "knows what families in the community need."

Schroeder has 30 years of experience in the arts and cultural sector as she was executive director for the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and was also involved with the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

She has also received the Order of Manitoba and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Schroeder said one of her focuses if she is elected is the health-care system.

"I've heard from Fort Whyte voters, they are concerned," said Schroeder.

"I believe that Wab Kinew and the NDP offer the only really great choice to put our health-care system and our community as a whole on the right track."

Schroeder has also been on boards at the Concordia Hospital, the University of Manitoba's Leadership Development Program, the Premier's Arts and Culture Advisory Council and the federal government's Voluntary Sector Initiative.

The by-election will be held on March 22.