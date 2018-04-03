Featured
True North Square set to have hundreds of parking spots
A report at City Hall says the development will have 411 parking spots above and below ground with most of them indoors. (File image)
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 10:38AM CST
The Truth North Square hotel and apartment buildings are going to have hundreds of parking spaces.
Last year True North announced Chop Steakhouse and Bar will anchor the 23-storey Sutton Place Hotel and 18-storey apartment building.
Construction is expected to begin in a few months.