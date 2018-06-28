As Fargo served as the backdrop for a political rally Wednesday night held by Donald Trump, officials south of the border were watching closely for Trump's comments about trade and relations with Canada.

The U.S. president made the stop to campaign for a Republican candidate in the senate race.

It's a state where Trump's tough talk on trade and tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum have drawn mixed reviews.

His North Dakota visit was met with some protest but mainly support.

Fargo resident Dee Belcourt supports Trump but not when it comes to the president's views on trade or his comments about Canada’s prime minister.

"The name calling's kind of ridiculous,” said Belcourt. "We have a good relationship with Canada and I'd like to see that stay firm."

Trump spoke to a capacity crowd of 6,000 people inside Scheels Arena and once again took direct aim at America's northern neighbour.

"We love Canada but they're taking advantage of us,” Trump told the crowd. “We can't let that happen."

"Canadian wheat markets consistently discriminate against the United States wheat by grading it as feed. Do you know what that means? They know what it means. I don't know what the hell it means. I just know it's a bad deal."

North Dakota Trade Office executive director Simon Wilson said Trump's recent criticism of Canada has businesses concerned about the relationship between the two countries.

"This has damaged it,” said Wilson. “It's not one that you can say things and just take them back. So for us, it's been a little bit of a tough time because Canada's our family. For us from North Dakota there's more than 85 per cent of our trade goes to Canada on an annualized basis."

“Tonight at the rally we actually look at this as good news that there wasn’t a lot of focus on Canada.”

Fargo's mayor Tim Mahoney wants Canadians to see what his community has to offer but he worries the frosty relationship between the two countries may mean some choose not to cross the border.

"We're very concerned about it because we have a lot of Canadians that shop in our area and we do cross trading when we go back up to Canada,” said Mahoney. “So for us it's kind of like one of your best friends got insulted and how do you bring that back together again.”

Cross-border traffic from Canada into North Dakota dipped by 10 per cent in 2017, with 627, 000 private vehicles crossing the border according to numbers provided by the tourism branch of the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

Bottineau, N.D. business owner Doug Marsden said Trump is doing what's best for the United States when it comes to trade.

He thinks the main reason for fewer visits is the exchange rate.

"I think if the dollar was closer it would be a better situation,” said Marsden.

Dee Belcourt hopes the two sides can eventually see past their differences.

"Canada is great, U.S. is great and we stick together I think we're good."