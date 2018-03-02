Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the latest move by American President Donald Trump is misguided.

Trump is vowing to impose major taxes on key imports to his country, with 25 per cent tariffs to be slapped on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum being shipped to the U.S.

Pallister calls the measures misguided, hurtful and bad for both sides of the border. He says jobs and prices will be impacted.

"Obstacles to trade like higher tariffs raise prices for consumers they kill jobs and here, in Manitoba we have over $100 million in terms of exports just our steel industry," said Pallister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the tariffs unacceptable.