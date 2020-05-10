WINNIPEG -- As the wind whipped in font of Seven Oaks General Hospital, half a dozen trumpeters put cold brass to their lips Saturday night and played a tribute to frontline workers.

The band of trumpeters has been going to hospitals on Saturday nights and performing tribute concerts for frontline workers.

The group was created by two band teachers, Cynthia Weevers from Shaftesbury High School and Dan Steinhilber from Transcona Collegiate.

"Dan and I had both been doing tributes with our students every night at 7:00, shift change time, with our schools, our band students, and we kind of connected with each other and said, 'maybe it's time to go right to the hospitals,'" said Weevers.

"We decided we should get some of our friends who are great trumpeters together and play somewhere more public setting in front of the hospital," said Steinhilber.

So far, the group has played in front of Victoria General Hospital, Saint Boniface Hospital and now Seven Oaks General Hospital.

The idea behind the band is to show that people are appreciating the work being done by essential workers right now.

"We got this group together, and it's just a way to express our gratitude in a way we know how as musicians," said Weevers. "Hopefully, us just coming out and playing gives them some sense of peace knowing they really matter, and we appreciate what they do."

"We hope that it gives them a little boost to their spirit," Steinhilber said.

Weevers believes music is an ideal way to show support.

"Music is a means of communicating that sometimes transcends words," she said. "Sometimes, these very complex emotions we are feeling are sometimes hard to express and are better expressed through music."

The group wore special attire for the performance, donning hockey jerseys with the names of health care workers on the back.