WINNIPEG -- A trustee for the Winnipeg School Division has been suspended.

The division announced Friday morning it is suspending Trustee Cindy Murdoch effective immediately. The decision was made during a meeting on Monday.

The division said the suspension is for “breaching the Winnipeg School Division Trustee Code of Conduct.” It did not provide further details on the decision.

The suspension takes effect immediately and lasts until June 30.While the suspension is in effect, Murdoch is prevented from continuing her duties as a trustee until the end of the school year, including attending meetings, receiving correspondence and engaging with parents, students and members of the public in the role of trustee.

Murdoch represents Ward 5 and was elected in 2018.

Last month, Murdoch was reported missing to Winnipeg police, having last been seen on April 20. She was found safe a day later.