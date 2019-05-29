Two suspected meth houses on Sagkeeng First Nation are coming down.

The move comes after two band councillors said earlier this month that community members told chief and council people living at the homes were making and dealing meth.

This information has not been independently verified by CTV.

RCMP tell CTV News no one has been charged with drug offences.

SAGKEENG CHIEF EXPLAINS DEMOLITION

In a phone call with CTV News Tuesday, Chief Derrick Henderson said the decision to demolish the houses in question is based on requests to council from two separate homeowners.

He said the homes are privately owned and after he corresponded with both owners, he decided to help them with their request to have the houses demolished.

“It’s crazy, but that’s what happened,” said Henderson, who is presently in Alberta.

He said although there is a housing crisis on First Nations, the suspected meth homes are on land that was given to individuals by the band many years ago.

“The band has jurisdiction, but they are homeowners. They decide what they want,” he said.

“The homes are contaminated with chemicals and I don’t think I would want to live in there. That’s the reason they wanted to take them down.”

“We’re trying to be proactive.”

HOMES TORN DOWN TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Councillor Lin Dorie who is in the community told CTV News one house came down on Tuesday. The second is being torn down Wednesday.

Dorie said members of the RCMP were on hand and pieces of meth-related paraphernalia were found.

Chief Derrick Henderson said some items were sent off for testing.

Councillor Dylan Courchene said all the people living in the houses who received eviction notices two weeks ago left peacefully.

He said about five people were affected.

Mary Guimond and Ricky Guilbert were living in one of the houses. In an interview with CTV News they denied the allegations.

“There's no meth lab. Nothing whatsoever. No drugs,” said Guimond on May 15.

Henderson said they have both left the community.

RCMP INVOLVEMENT IN SAGKEENG EVICTIONS

In a statement to CTV News, Manitoba RCMP said Wednesday during the initial eviction notice process, RCMP officers were in the area to monitor and ensure safety.

Police said officers were also in the area May 17 and returned to one of the homes cleared by Sagkeeng.

“RCMP officers were taken to a container of liquid and a jar that contained a white powdery substance. A sample of the white powder was collected and has been sent to an RCMP Forensic Laboratory for further testing,” police said.

On the same day, police said Sagkeeng Chief and Council contacted the RCMP to advise that Sagkeeng First Nation Safety Officers had an adult male in custody from one of the homes for assaulting a peace officer. The adult male was transferred into RCMP custody and charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, police said.

On May 28, RCMP officers worked with the safety officers to ensure the homes were evacuated and that there were no substances within that could create a safety concern.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and are working with our partners to ensure the safety and security of all the residents of Sagkeeng First Nation,” police said.

SUPPORTS AND REFFERALS

Chief Derrick Henderson said addictions issues are having an impact on people of all ages in the community.

“I know there are young people, but addictions are affecting everybody, affecting all families and elders,” he said.

Courchene said provisions are being made for the people affected by the demolitions.

“Supports and referrals have been made for people living in the houses and struggling with addictions,” said Courchene.

He said he recently talked to a family living nearby who was thankful the houses were coming down.

“They said their child was able to play outside. That’s definitely giving us an idea that there is no longer a high amount of traffic. The community is getting safer,” he said.

“This is a learning process for us. This is what we are doing to get rid of drugs from our community.”

“We are trying to put the proper protocols in place. I believe this has awakened our people and they are ready to deal with this issue,” he said.