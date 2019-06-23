The Canadian Yazidi Association is collecting car seat donations after a 5-year-old Winnipeg girl was killed in a crash.

President Jamileh Naso said the girl’s death has changed the community.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s a tragedy that pushed it, but we are trying to be proactive now, and stop this from ever happening again,” said Naso Sunday.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Dalhousie Drive.

Winnipeg police are investigating and said one of the three children in the vehicle was not in a car seat.

A community member has identified the girl who died as a Yazidi refugee who escaped ISIS.

Naso said many families are coming from places where car seats did not exist.

"Car seats happen to be quite expensive and a lot of these families who come, if they have a car seat they are usually donated, so she probably just didn't have enough car seats,” said Naso.

“She probably had two, and that's a situation for a lot of the families here. It's mostly single moms with a lot of young kids".

Police haven't said which of the three children in the vehicle wasn't in a car seat.

The association said if people want to help but don't have a car seat, it is also taking cheques.

For more information people are asked to email operationezra1@gmail.com.

So far about 40 car seats have been donated. They will be picked up in the coming days.