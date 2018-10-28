The victims of a fatal fire in North Point Douglas Friday morning are a 12-year-old girl and her grandmother, CTV News has learned.

It’s a tragedy that's left a family broken.

Anita Klaric has identified the victims as her daughter, 12-year-old Nicole Pangman-Klaric, and her mother, 82-year-old Maria Klaric.

Anita said her daughter was a great kid, smart and loved to bake and that Maria would have done anything to save Nicole.

“I’m obviously not good, my kid’s father, we are trying to grieve and crying. It’s very, very hard,” she said in a phone call with CTV News Sunday.

Sheila Engel has lived beside Maria since the 1980s, it’s a loss she says will be felt by many.

“She had her apple tree out back and she shared her apples with everybody, and she would have given you the shirt off her back, she was just a sweetheart and I can't imagine this happening to her,” said Engel.

Two other family members escaped the fire.

Anita said her 17-year-old son, Ian Pangman, who has been released from hospital, along with her sister, 54-year-old Olivia Klaric, managed to get out on their own.

She said Olivia is out of intensive care, but still in hospital, and has burns on her hands, arms, face and back.

Winnipeg police said Sunday the cause of the fire is believed to be non-criminal.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating, focusing on the cause and origin of the fire.

The City of Winnipeg told CTV News crews arrived at the fire at 2:25 a.m., nine minutes after the call came in.

Sel Burrows has been working for 12 years to keep North Point Douglas safe. He’s one of the three people with The Powerline, who are citizens people can go to if they need help and who distribute a newsletter to area-residents.

Burrows said the community is looking to see what can be done out of this tragedy, including having people walk in lane ways in the early morning hours.

"When one of our peoples hurts, we all hurt pretty badly,” he said.

“One of the emotions that's coming out now is anger. Why has this happened to good people, to any people, especially a child.”

Robin Smith is among the friends who are fundraising to help the family. More than $10, 000 has been collected.

"I don't think they are managing. Day by day. Hour by hour. Minute by minute," said Smith.

Anita said as the family struggles with the deaths, she appreciates all the love, support and prayers.

“Sad that you find that in a tragedy, you find that,” she said.