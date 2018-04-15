Officials from the Transportation Safety Board are investigating after a plane struck another aircraft on the ground at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

According to the TSB, the collision involved two private jet aircraft and no injuries were reported.

Tyler MacAfee with the Winnipeg Airport Authority told CTV News that firefighters and first responders at the airport received the call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

MacAfee went on to say that crews also coordinated the clean up of a fuel spill resulting from the collision.