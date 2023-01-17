Tuesday morning apartment fire forces road closures in Winnipeg

Crews on scene of the fire at Gertie and McDermot on Jan. 17, 2023. Crews on scene of the fire at Gertie and McDermot on Jan. 17, 2023.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband

Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island