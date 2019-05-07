

CTV Winnipeg





Tuition is on the rise for students at the University of Winnipeg.

On Monday night, the university’s board of regents approved a $144 million budget for the 2019/2020 school year, which will see tuition and fees for most undergraduate programs increase 3.7 per cent from the previous school year.

According to the university, this works out to an extra $120 for the average student and $168 for a student taking five full courses.

For graduate students, tuition is set to increase by 2.5 per cent for most programs.

Some of the other additions in the budget include:

- An extra $50,000 in bursaries for students with financial need;

- Two academic success advisors, who will connect, guide and support students who are at-risk of leaving university early;

- More resources for the International Student Services Centre;

- More funding for Indigenous cultural events, as well as community outreach and language programs.

“Our job is to grow leaders. We do this by focusing on our core mission of academic excellence,” said president and vice-chancellor Annette Trimbee in a news release.

“This budget reflects our priorities and will further support the efforts of our talented faculty and staff who ensure a top quality educational experience for our students.”

The university notes the Manitoba government reduced the university’s operating grant by one per cent for the 2019/2020 school year, on top of a 0.9 per cent decrease last year.