

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning for Sawler and Compliments brand turnip sticks.

The recall is due to listeria contamination. The product was mainly distributed in the Maritimes, including New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, but may have been distributed nationally as well, the CFIA said.

The code on the product is 18 FE 11.

The CFIA said affected products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but the CFIA warns you can still get sick.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the product yet.