Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP

Carla Compton is the new MLA for Tuxedo. Photo uploaded June 14, 2024. (Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg) Carla Compton is the new MLA for Tuxedo. Photo uploaded June 14, 2024. (Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg)
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.

Carla Compton, a registered nurse, has secured the Tuxedo seat for the Manitoba NDP.

Compton won by 617 votes, garnering a total of 3,736. The Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba's candidate, Lawrence Pinsky, came in second with 3,119 votes, according to Elections Manitoba's unofficial results. 

Jamie Pfau, the Manitoba Liberal Party's candidate, came in third with 575 votes. Janine Gibson, with the Green Party of Manitoba, was in last place with 118 votes.

Compton's main campaign focus was health care.

This was Compton’s second time running in Tuxedo, the other being in 2019 when she came in third.

The Tuxedo seat had been a PC stronghold since 1981 when the riding was created. In 1981, Gary Filmon, who would go on to serve as premier between 1988 and 1999, won the seat

In 2000, former premier Heather Stefanson was voted in with the PC party.

Despite being a PC seat for so long, the NDP nearly took it over in the fall 2023 election when Larissa Ashdown lost to Stefanson by 268 votes.

The seat was vacated on May 6 after Stefanson resigned in late April.

With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.

