A Manitoba NDP MLA’s actions are being questioned after a social media post took aim at both the Premier of Manitoba and new Premier of Ontario.



Bernadette Smith posted this messaged on Twitter Thursday night following the results of the Ontario election.



“Well the only good thing about Doug Ford winning is that Manitoba no longer has the most annoying and obnoxious Premier.”



The post has since been deleted.



Premier Brian Pallister doesn’t appear to be phased by the post.



“I try to worry about things that I can do something about, and I can’t control MLAs tweeting, except perhaps a little bit in my own caucus,” said Pallister. “I really don’t care.”



Political scientist Christopher Adams with St. Paul’s College at the University of Manitoba said in the social media age people need to think twice before hitting send.



“We often see politicians sort of shooting from the hip, putting something on Twitter thinking that it’s clever,” said Adams. “Clearly, you have to be careful when you put something on. It can be interpreted in a number of ways.”



Adams said the Manitoba NDP has struggled over the last few years.



“It seems every couple of weeks when they start to get their message together something unhinges their message.”



Meanwhile, Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said this isn’t just about politics.



“There are all sorts of ways I’m sure I won’t agree with the Premier of Ontario, but we still have to be able to have a relationship where we can interact,” said Lamont.



As for Premier Pallister, he’s taking it all in stride.



“I learned that sometimes when people are afraid of you, afraid of what you represent, afraid of your ideas, or afraid that you might beat them on the baseball field or basketball court, they’ll say things they regret later, and I would say Miss Smith would regret her comments later,” said Pallister.



It’s unclear if Smith will face any disciplinary actions. The Manitoba NDP told CTV News it’s choosing not to comment.