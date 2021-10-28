Twelve Manitobans to receive the Order of Manitoba on Thursday

WINNIPEG -

A group of Manitobans are set to receive the province’s highest honour on Thursday.

The province is holding the Order of Manitoba investiture ceremony at 4 p.m., where 12 Manitobans will receive the honour.

The event is closed to the public, but will be streamed online. CTV News Winnipeg will provide updates about who the recipients are later on in the day.

The Order of Manitoba was established in 1999 to recognize Manitobans who have demonstrated excellence and achievement in any field that has benefitted the social, cultural or economic well-being of the province.

Thursday’s event takes place at the Manitoba Legislative Building.