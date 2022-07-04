Two 14-year-old girls missing since Wednesday: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking for two 14-year-old girls who have been missing since June 29.

RCMP said it is believed that Heavenly Rae Fontaine and Avontai Hartleib left their home between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on June 29 in the RM of De Salaberry.

RCMP believe they may be going to Winnipeg and are travelling together.

Fontaine is described as four-foot-11 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, while Hartleib is five-foot-three, 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-433-7908 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.