WINNIPEG
    • Two adults, one child hospitalized after being hit by car in Winnipeg

    The crosswalk at Grant Avenue and Lanark Street where three people were struck by a vehicle on Feb. 22, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) The crosswalk at Grant Avenue and Lanark Street where three people were struck by a vehicle on Feb. 22, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Two adults and a child were taken to hospital following a hit and run Thursday morning.

    According to Winnipeg police, officers arrived at the intersection of Lanark Street and Grant Avenue at around 8:50 a.m. for reports of a crash involving pedestrians.

    Police said the victims were two adults and a child. They were taken to hospital in stable condition.

    Police said the driver involved in the crash left the area before officers arrived.

    The traffic unit is now investigating.

