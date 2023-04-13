Two arrested after Furby Street attack: Police

A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after being shot during a dispute in a Spence-area apartment suite.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened on Tuesday, Apr. 11, in the 500 block of Furby Street. Patrolling officers were approached by a man with serious injuries including a gunshot to his lower body. Police provided emergency medical care including applying a tourniquet and dressing.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Investigators say the man was visiting a suite in a nearby apartment block when an argument broke out between another man and woman. The argument escalated as the woman allegedly picked up a gun and shot the victim in the lower body. WPS investigators said a man then assaulted the victim with an edged weapon, causing multiple injuries.

The victim managed to run away and flagged down police. The suspects were arrested a short time later.

A 28-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, face numerous weapons-related charges. All charges have yet to be proven in court.