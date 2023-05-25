Two arrested during police bust of Winnipeg magic mushroom store

Two people are facing charges following a bust last week at a magic mushroom store on Osborne.

On Thursday, Winnipeg police gave an update on their investigation into the Magic Mush store in the 100 block of Osborne Street, which was selling psilocybin mushrooms earlier this month.

On May 19, officers with the Winnipeg police guns and gangs unit executed search warrants at the store as well as a home in the 300 block of Waterfront Drive and a vehicle police say is associated with two suspects.

Two people, whom police allege were involved in the operation of the store, were arrested at the business without incident.

The two people – a 37-year-old man and 37-year-old woman living in Winnipeg – are now facing two counts of trafficking a scheduled substance, and a single count each of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said both have been released on undertakings.

During the search warrant, police seized an estimated $10,000 worth of drugs, including 39 bags of psilocybin, about 260 grams of loose psilocybin and various edible products and capsules.

During the warrants, police said officers also seized a 2018 Mercedes Benz, a bank machine, score sheets, a scale, packaging material, electronics, and around $16,600 in currency.

