UPDATED: The Winnipeg police homicide unit has identified the bodies as Angela Turner, 50, and Lorne Turner, 58.

Police said the incident was domestic, and the woman was assaulted and her upper body injured.

Officer’s said the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who can provide additional information.

EARLIER: Two dead bodies were found in a Charleswood home on Monday night, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said they were called to the home in 600 block of Buckingham Road just before 9 p.m to check the well-being of a resident. Officials said both of the deceased were adults.

No other information is currently available.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.