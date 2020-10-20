WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two men from Calgary after police said its police helicopter spotted a man with a gun.

It happened on Oct. 18 at around 2:45 a.m. The police helicopter Air1 was doing a routine flight when crews saw a Jeep driving at a "high rate of speed" going north on Osborne Street from Broadway.

Police said the driver went to a home in the West End and stopped and a man who was allegedly carrying a rifle approached the Jeep.

Police said the man then got into a Volvo sedan which was parked nearby and drove off.

Police said Air1 requested officers to stop the vehicle and police eventually stopped the vehicle in the 1200 block of Logan Avenue.

When the vehicle was stopped, police said a man got out of the vehicle and started to run and then the driver of the vehicle sped off.

Officers were able to catch the man that got out of the Volvo after a brief chase.

Air1 followed the car, with the driver losing control on Worth Street at Logan Avenue. Crews saw the driver and another passenger get out of the vehicle and run.

Airs 1 crews directed officers on the ground to where the man with the gun was and he was taken into custody safely. Police were also able to seize a 5.56 mm assault-style rifle.

Matiwos Eyasu Gherezghair, 26, from Calgary, has been charged with resisting a peace officer, possessing a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possessing a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition.

Efren Gezehey, 23, also from Calgary, was charged with possessing a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possessing a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition.

Both men remain in custody. The charges against them have not been proven in court.