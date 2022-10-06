Two candidates battle it out for Fort Rogue – East Fort Garry riding

The battle for city councillor in Fort Rogue – East Fort Garry nearly didn’t happen as incumbent candidate Sherri Rollins had no challengers until hours before the deadline.

Rollins was hitting the pavement Thursday as election day grows closer.

“It’s nice to see friends at the door and people that I’ve worked with in the last four years,” she said.

Rollins was elected in 2018 and says she’s been a protective voice for the ward.

“I was very vocal against the convoy that occupied the ward. Very vocal about the health measures that would keep Winnipeggers safe, from vaccinations to supervised to consumption sites and housing.”

This election, her priorities including protecting public services, creating safer neighbourhoods through community-based resources, and enhancing recreation services in the ward.

“I run on a safe city by design, and that’s what I want to get back to city hall to do.”

When she won the ward in 2018, she had to defeat six other candidates. This time around it was a clear path until the last minute. That’s when Michael Thompson, a long-time area resident, registered for election.

“I was waiting for someone else to step forward. I was willing to put my energy and commitment behind that person,” said Thompson.

This is Thompson’s second campaign as he finished fifth when he ran in 2018.

The project coordinator is focusing his campaign on downtown revitalization, housing, and community engagement.

“One of my ideas is setting up a dashboard for the community. So it shows people what’s going on for construction, if we have highlights in crime, what people are doing at their community centres.”

He feels his experience serving on grassroots committees would make him a viable leader for residents in the area.

“I bring collaboration, communication, and I want to bring that to the role, and we should expect more from our city leaders.”

Political studies professor at the University of Manitoba, Christopher Adams said a campaign race, rather than acclamation, is an important part of the democratic process.

“(Voters) do want to see a competitive, or at least a race, which there is a challenger. And for the public, we like to see that happening because the candidate really has to put out promises,” said Adams.